Borussia Dortmund Announce Lucien Favre as New Head Coach Ahead of 2018/19 Season

Borussia Dortmund have officially unveiled former Nice boss Lucien Favre as their new manager. Reports linking the Swiss head coach with a move to Signal Iduna Park have been rife in recent weeks, and the club have now finally confirmed his arrival.

Last season was a bit of a tasking one for Dortmund. After firing Thomas Tuchel in the summer, Favre was believed to be one of the club's top priorities. However, the club were unable to get the 60-year-old's signature, and made a move for Peter Bosz instead.

🤝 Lucien #Favre wird Cheftrainer beim BVB!



Der 60-jährige Schweizer erhält einen Vertrag bis 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣!



🗯 "Borussia Dortmund zu trainieren, ist eine reizvolle Aufgabe, die ich sehr gerne übernehme!" pic.twitter.com/h7v0G1Lb6f — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 22, 2018

But now, having made it to the end of the 2017/18 campaign (during which, Bosz was fired and replaced on a short term basis by Peter Stoger), Die Schwarzgelben finally have their man in Favre - who has signed a contract that will see him take charge until the end of the 2019/20 season.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Having enjoyed a managerial career that spans almost 30 years, Favre offers a huge amount of experience to his new post, fresh off the back of a successful stint with French outfit Nice. In his first season in Ligue 1, Favre guided Nice to a third place finish and Champions League qualification - their best league performance in decades.

And the Swiss boss is now looking ahead to helping improve his new side, which he claims is one of the most "interesting" clubs on the continent.





"Coaching Borussia Dortmund is a very attractive job, which I like to take on," Favre told Dortmund's official website. "I would like to thank the person responsible for the trust in my person. Now we will work together on the new team.

"BVB is one of the most interesting clubs in Europe, and I am looking forward to returning to the Bundesliga, which I know very well and have always kept in mind in the two years in Nice."