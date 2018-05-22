Borussia Dortmund Announce Lucien Favre as New Head Coach Ahead of 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have officially unveiled former Nice boss Lucien Favre as their new manager. Reports linking the Swiss head coach with a move to Signal Iduna Park have been rife in recent weeks, and the club have now finally confirmed his arrival.

Last season was a bit of a tasking one for Dortmund. After firing Thomas Tuchel in the summer, Favre was believed to be one of the club's top priorities. However, the club were unable to get the 60-year-old's signature, and made a move for Peter Bosz instead.

But now, having made it to the end of the 2017/18 campaign (during which, Bosz was fired and replaced on a short term basis by Peter Stoger), Die Schwarzgelben finally have their man in Favre - who has signed a contract that will see him take charge until the end of the 2019/20 season.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Having enjoyed a managerial career that spans almost 30 years, Favre offers a huge amount of experience to his new post, fresh off the back of a successful stint with French outfit Nice. In his first season in Ligue 1, Favre guided Nice to a third place finish and Champions League qualification - their best league performance in decades.

And the Swiss boss is now looking ahead to helping improve his new side, which he claims is one of the most "interesting" clubs on the continent.


"Coaching Borussia Dortmund is a very attractive job, which I like to take on," Favre told Dortmund's official website. "I would like to thank the person responsible for the trust in my person. Now we will work together on the new team.

"BVB is one of the most interesting clubs in Europe, and I am looking forward to returning to the Bundesliga, which I know very well and have always kept in mind in the two years in Nice."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)