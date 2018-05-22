Harry Kane Confirmed as England Captain Ahead of World Cup Campaign This Summer

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been confirmed as England's captain ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The 24-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Three Lions since making his debut against Lithuania in 2015, a game in which he scored just 80 seconds after coming on a second-half substitute.

It's confirmed. @HKane will be our captain for the @FIFAWorldCup.



We're live with the man himself and @GarethSouthgate right now: https://t.co/w1Bq1YL2Ns — England (@England) May 22, 2018

Kane's confirmation as skipper ends months of speculation regarding who Gareth Southgate would appoint for this summer's showpiece event, with Jordan Henderson and club colleague Eric Dier having also been handed the armband during the past year.

He will spearhead England's attack this summer as Southgate looks to build upon an impressive qualifying campaign, in which England went undefeated, earning 26 points from their 10 games.

"Of course, it's an amazing honour," Kane told England's official twitter page in a short, impromptu livestream.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"Obviously, you always dream of playing for England growing up, and to be the captain is a little bit more. I'm excited for the World Cup, I can't wait to be there and experience it, and to be leading the lads is going to be special.

"For me nothing changes, I'm the same person and the same player. It's about the team and we just have to do what we can, and go as far we can."

England begin their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18, before going on to face Panama and Belgium in their other two group games.