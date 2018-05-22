'If Alisson Goes It'll Be Because I've Replaced Him': Monchi Remains Adamant Keeper Won't Leave Roma

AS Roma's director of football, Monchi, has admitted that there is more chance of the former goalkeeper himself becoming the club's new first choice stopper than current keeper Alisson leaving the side. The Brazilian is on the radar of a host of top European teams, but Roma are desperate to keep hold of their star player.

Linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool, the 25-year-old heads to Russia this summer as his nation's first choice man between the sticks, but his future - if you ask the media - is well and truly up in the air when it comes to playing at club level.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

However, one man who doesn't believe Alisson will be going anywhere during the closed season is Roma's director of football Monchi.

"If Alisson goes away it's just because I'll be back to the goalkeeper," Monchi joked (via Laroma24), "It's the only chance, even if it's going to be difficult...He's more likely to stay."

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

After addressing Alisson's future, he then moved onto the contracts of Alessandro Florenzi and manager Eusebio Di Francesco - who are both expected to receive new deals in the coming months. Florenzi is in high demand, Di Francesco only has a year left on his current contract.

"With Alessandro we are ready to talk, we decided to talk at the end of the championship, which ended yesterday. With the coach, he knows what I think I was lucky enough to work with him a year and I'm very happy to work with him, we have to work a lot more time together."