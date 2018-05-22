Jurgen Klopp Admits West Brom Dry Pitch Comments Were 'Rubbish' as Champions League Pressure Mounts

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted talking 'rubbish' at points this season to distract from his team's performances. 

The Reds boss was largely ridiculed for his comments after last month's 2-2 draw with West Brom, which saw him blame a 'dry pitch' and bemoan the Baggies' willingness to fight for a 'useless point' in their relegation struggle as Klopp's team threw away a 2-0 lead late on.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Champions League final in Kiev, he admitted that the pressure of the situation - playing against the reigning champions of Europe having come into the season without a great deal of expectation - was weighing heavy on his mind. 

“We had a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations in the last few weeks," he said. "Each game we drew we wanted to win. I said all that rubbish after West Bromwich Albion only because I was really angry we didn’t win. I am not a psychologist but if somebody would tell me constantly that everything is different in the next game then I would get nervous.

“We have to handle it like an opportunity because it is an opportunity. You cannot go into a football game knowing you can lose it. I experienced that plenty of times but I am still a happy person. Life goes on. We will show the players why it makes so much sense to be brave. 

"It was not easy to be brave against Manchester City and against Roma but we did it. The moment we tried to defend the result we were almost out. I am in a good mood. I am really looking forward to the game. Unlike the Brighton one, I would buy a 1-0. This game I really want to play.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)