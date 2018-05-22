Jurgen Klopp Admits West Brom Dry Pitch Comments Were 'Rubbish' as Champions League Pressure Mounts

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted talking 'rubbish' at points this season to distract from his team's performances.

The Reds boss was largely ridiculed for his comments after last month's 2-2 draw with West Brom, which saw him blame a 'dry pitch' and bemoan the Baggies' willingness to fight for a 'useless point' in their relegation struggle as Klopp's team threw away a 2-0 lead late on.

Klopp: "If you Google 'European nights' the answer must be 'Anfield'." — James Nalton (@JDNalton) May 21, 2018

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Champions League final in Kiev, he admitted that the pressure of the situation - playing against the reigning champions of Europe having come into the season without a great deal of expectation - was weighing heavy on his mind.

“We had a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations in the last few weeks," he said. "Each game we drew we wanted to win. I said all that rubbish after West Bromwich Albion only because I was really angry we didn’t win. I am not a psychologist but if somebody would tell me constantly that everything is different in the next game then I would get nervous.

Glorious morning at Anfield. Fans queuing to collect Champions League final tickets. Open training at 11am and then 1pm press conference with Klopp, Lovren and Mane. #LFC pic.twitter.com/NbfYxpJwXh — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) May 21, 2018

“We have to handle it like an opportunity because it is an opportunity. You cannot go into a football game knowing you can lose it. I experienced that plenty of times but I am still a happy person. Life goes on. We will show the players why it makes so much sense to be brave.

"It was not easy to be brave against Manchester City and against Roma but we did it. The moment we tried to defend the result we were almost out. I am in a good mood. I am really looking forward to the game. Unlike the Brighton one, I would buy a 1-0. This game I really want to play.”