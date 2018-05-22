Liverpool Legend John Aldridge Claims Midfielde Doesn't Deserve to Play in the UCL Final

Emre Can is set to be fit enough to make Liverpool's Champions League final squad, following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Liverpool legend John Aldridge however, has sensationally claimed that he doesn’t believe the German international deserves a place in Jurgen Klopp's Champions League final team.

Can has been consistently linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus in recent weeks and with his contract set to expire in the summer, he seemingly looks certain to swap Liverpool for Turin.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Some fans are unhappy at the player for running down his contract but Aldridge is more concerned with his state of mind. He has questioned the German, claiming his heart can’t be in the Champions League final if he has one eye on a move away from the club.

Immediately noticeable at training: Emre Can is raring to go. One scissor challenge on Virgil van Dijk was robust, shall we say...#LFC pic.twitter.com/w5OBD3Ol7r — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 21, 2018

In his Liverpool Echo column, Aldridge wrote: "I’m not sure I want Emre Can in the squad for the Champions League final on Saturday because his heart isn’t at Liverpool. He’s been part of the journey to this final but he certainly doesn’t deserve to start against Real Madrid.

"A lot of fans wouldn’t want Can on the bench. The club has had a custard pie from him and his agent.”

Aldridge went on to express his bemusement at Can wanting to leave the club with Liverpool arguably in their best position for 10 years.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“Why does he want to leave? Money. Is the Italian league better? No. Juventus are a huge club but Liverpool have won the Champions League more times than them. I would question the advice he’s been getting but if he wants to go this summer then go."

Klopp’s squad have already enjoyed a successful campaign and could top it off with a sixth Champions League trophy when they face Real Madrid on Saturday.