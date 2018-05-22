Lyon President Speaks Out Amid Reports Liverpool Have Made Contact Over Signing of Nabil Fekir

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has once again moved to quash reports that Liverpool are on the brink of signing Nabil Fekir, claiming instead that no contact has been made by any club for the player and that the talisman 'wants to stay'.



The Frenchman has had another outstanding season at Parc Olympique Lyonnais having scored 18 goals and bagging eight assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances this season, helping his side up to a third-placed finish and securing Champions League qualification for next season.

His impressive performances have also earned him a call up to Didier Deschamps' France squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, with few people challenging the selection.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

He has caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs, and there have even been reports claiming a deal had been reached by Liverpool to sign the forward this summer, after he met with Jurgen Klopp earlier in the year.



However speaking with SFR Sport (via GetFootballNewsFrance.com ), Aulas has claimed that no contact has been made by any club for the 24-year-old and - crucially - he insisted that Fekir wants to remain at Lyon next season.

He said: "There has been no contact with Liverpool or any other club so we haven’t discussed the future. I know that Nabil, now that we have qualified for the Champions’ League, would really like to stay, so we will discuss things calmly."

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas says he knows Nabil Fekir wants to stay at the French club.



“I know that Nabil, now that we have qualified for the Champions’ League, would really like to stay, so we will discuss things calmly.” — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) May 21, 2018

While his comments seemed to close the door on a move, Aulas then opened the door once again by admitting 'nothing is done' while suggesting a big offer could change his club's stance.



He added: "He has magnificently won the right to go to Russia with France, which gives him an even higher standing. For the moment, nothing is done. You will have to be very, very rich to sign Nabil Fékir this year.”



The Frenchman will be hoping to have a major impact for his country at this summer's World Cup as they head into the tournament listed as one of the big favourites to take home the trophy, whilst Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on his developing situation and his performances as they look to get their summer spending spree underway