VIDEO: Arsenal Launch Brand New Puma Home Kit for 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Arsenal have launched their brand Puma home kit for the 2018/19 season, featuring bold white sleeves and shoulders and 'unique pulse design' across the chest.


The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil have all been included in the promotional material as the Gunners look forward to a new era following the departure of long serving manager Arsene Wenger.

The red and white shirt, which the club explain uses Puma's evoKNIT technology to feel like a lightweight 'second skin', will be paired with typically 'Arsenal' white shorts and socks.

It will be available for fans to purchase from Friday 1st June.

🔴 #WeAreTheArsenal #Auba @pumafootball

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on

Arsenal are widely expected to name former Paris Saint-Germain coach and three-time Europa League winner Unai Emery as new manager in the coming days.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)