VIDEO: Arsenal Launch Brand New Puma Home Kit for 2018/19 Season

Arsenal have launched their brand Puma home kit for the 2018/19 season, featuring bold white sleeves and shoulders and 'unique pulse design' across the chest.
The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil have all been included in the promotional material as the Gunners look forward to a new era following the departure of long serving manager Arsene Wenger.
The red and white shirt, which the club explain uses Puma's evoKNIT technology to feel like a lightweight 'second skin', will be paired with typically 'Arsenal' white shorts and socks.
It will be available for fans to purchase from Friday 1st June.
Arsenal are widely expected to name former Paris Saint-Germain coach and three-time Europa League winner Unai Emery as new manager in the coming days.