VIDEO: Ibrahimovic Sees Red After Slapping Montreal Impact's Michael Petrasso

Monday saw LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic earn a straight red card through the use of VAR after the towering Swede - rather stupidly - lashed out and slapped Montreal Impact's Michael Petrasso.

Zlatan's short time in America has been a mixed bag. The self styled lion of football has netted three times in eight outings at the club since his March move (one of which was a stunning debut goal), but is now set to miss the next three as a result of his red card.

Zlatan’s red card. Montreal’s struggles. LA’s road win. Lots to discuss after #MTLvLA—join us! https://t.co/1rFW10q3tq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 21, 2018

As you can see in the video, Petrasso backs up into Ibrahimovic and steps on the striker's foot (whether it's accidental or not remains in question, but it seems fairly innocent). Seeing red (figuratively, the actual card comes soon after), the former Manchester United attacker smacks Petrasso on the back of the head.

The words part about all of this is the delayed reaction times from the pair. Upon realising what's happened, both players make one hell of a meal of it and go straight to ground. Although, there is somethign oddly satisfying about how in sync they are when their heads finally hit the floor.

Anyway, the ref notices what's gone on, does that thing where they awkwardly bend over to look into the VAR box, and sends the Swede off. How embarrassing for the international superstar.