Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal Rules Out Chelsea Switch But Remains Keen on Other Premier League Club

After spending three seasons with Bayern Munich, Chile's Arturo Vidal is reportedly looking for a new challenge away from the Bavarian club, and has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old midfielder is widely anticipated to leave Bayern Munich this summer, after having won the Bundesliga for third time with Die Bayern, although the former Juventus man will be slightly disheartened by Chile's failure to qualify for the World Cup, as well as sustaining a knee injury in April.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

In recent years, Vidal has been heavily tipped to join Chelsea should he choose to come to the Premier League, not least due to the positive relationship he established with Blues boss Antonio Conte throughout their time in Turin together.

However, with Conte widely tipped to leave Chelsea this summer, as well as the Blues failing to secure qualification to the Champions League, Vidal is reportedly no longer interesting in making the switch to London, as reported by Chilean journalist Maks Cárdenas.

FC Bayern ready to sell Arturo Vidal for 50m 💶 (he has one more year contract, tomorrow he will turn 31 and he is recovery for his second knee surgery) Chelsea not an option without Champion. Man Utd is the best fit in UK. UK or Italy probable destination. 35💷 can be a bargain — Maks Cárdenas (@MaksCardenas) May 21, 2018

Instead, Manchester United have become the main subject of Vidal's interest, with Bayern reportedly ready to allow the Chile midfielder leave for a fee of €50m.

Despite Vidal still having one year remaining on his contract, he is keen to leave Bayern Munich, with the incoming Leon Goretzka expected to limit the 31-year-old's opportunities at the Allianz Arena.