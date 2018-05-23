Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His Scepticism Over Neymar Transfer Rumours & Praises Current Teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his scepticism over Neymar's proposed £198m transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.

In an interview with Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones, Ronaldo said: "I've been here for eight years and they always talk about 50 players who are going to come and in the end nobody comes."

Instead, the Portuguese national team captain took the opportunity to praise the current Los Blancos squad.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

He told the TV show: "In the end those who reach the finals are always the same, the best ones are in Real Madrid: Bale, Benzema, Asensio...they are all here."

Welshman Gareth Bale has had an impressive end of season flourish, but is still widely expected to leave Madrid at the end of the season.

Prior to that, however, both Bale and Ronaldo are aiming to finish their season lifting a Champions League trophy when they face Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Should Real win, it would be five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo's fifth Champions League trophy - his fourth with the Spanish giants.

At 33 years old, Ronaldo is coming towards the latter stages of his career, but he told the TV show, during a wide-ranging interview, he wasn't feeling the age.

He insisted that he felt ten years younger, saying: "I said I'm going to retire at 41. I'm 23 years old biologically."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Ronaldo has once again been gathering in the praise too, ahead of the Champions League final.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke of how he felt Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were two players on a separate level, above even the other great players currently playing.

"The Ballon d'Or is always between them. It's well deserved. When they stop playing football we will miss them, 100 per cent."

When asked to compare Liverpool striker Mo Salah to Ronaldo, Klopp replied: "Mo played a fantastic season but Cristiano has played 15 seasons like this. He has scored something like 47,000 goals - crazy numbers."