Report: Juventus, Sampdoria Agree on Transfer Deal for Dennis Praet

Serie A champions Juventus have reached an agreement with Sampdoria over the transfer of Belgium international midfielder Dennis Praet, according to reports in Italy.

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

The 24-year-old playmaker has been impressing scouts from the Old Lady throughout his two years in Italy, having joined Sampdoria from Anderlecht for £9m in 2016.

And Praet, who reportedly has a €25m release clause in his contract at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, now looks set to complete a dream move to Turin this summer as part of a player plus cash deal.

Juventus will tie Praet down to a four-year deal this summer, with 20-year-old midfielder Rolando Mandragora set to move to Sampdoria as part of the deal, according to SportItalia (via Calciomercato).

Mandragora has spent much of his time at Juventus away on loan, making just one appearance for the Bianconeri since joining the club in 2016. The former Genoa academy star most recently spent the season on loan with Crotone, scoring two goals and claiming one assist in 36 top-flight appearances.

It is still unknown how much Juventus will pay to acquire Praet's signature this summer, but the player plus cash deal is said to be of major benefit to Sampdoria.

Belgium international Praet has made 64 appearances in Serie A over the last two seasons, scoring two goals and claiming four assists.

Praet joins a long line of players who will offer Juventus' senior squad major competition for places, with the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Stefano Sturaro and Federico Bernardeschi also on the fringes of the Bianconeri's first team.

