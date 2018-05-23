Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Reveals Concern About Mohammed Salah Ahead of Champions League Final

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he has doubts over whether Mohammed Salah can remain consistent over multiple years, as Liverpool prepare for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Salah joined Premier League side Chelsea in 2014 but failed to make an impression before he left for Roma in August of the following year. When Salah returned to the Premier League last summer nobody expected him to have the impact that he has had, and his 32 goals in the Premier League last season shocked the footballing world.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Salah has won a host of individual accolades, but a possible Champions League victory will be by far the biggest accomplishment of his career. His form under Jurgen Klopp has helped Liverpool to the final of the competition, and the Reds go into the game confident that they can emerge victors after having already overcome the likes of Manchester City and Roma to get to this stage.

But looking to the future Gerrard has questioned whether Salah can replicate his heroics over a number of years.

Featuring on Channel 4 documentary Mo Salah: A Football Fairy Tale, Gerrard said: “I’m really excited to see whether he can reach these numbers again, because the numbers he has hit this season are unique."

“I think he’s having the season of a lifetime. I don’t want to say I doubt it, but I would be surprised if he hit the same numbers year in, year out.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge also expressed views of a similar nature.

“Will he get 40 goals next season? Probably not" Aldridge remarked.

“If he does, fantastic. But people will try to work him out.”

Whether Salah can continue his form into next season is up for debate, but Liverpool fans will be excited to hear that the possibility is still open. On Wednesday Klopp professed that he is confident that the Egyptian star will stay at the club for the 2018/19 campaign.