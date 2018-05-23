Napoli President Confirms Manager Maurizio Sarri's Exit; Ancelotti Expected to Replace Him

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has officially confirmed that manager Maurizio Sarri has left the club.

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has officially confirmed that manager Maurizio Sarri has left the club, with the Italian now expected to join Chelsea when Antonio Conte's departure is confirmed.

Sarri guided the Serie A club to a second placed finish in Italy's top flight this year, though at times it looked as though the Neapolitan side may have pipped Juventus to their first Scudetto since 1990. Sarri's brand of thrilling attacking football has won him many plaudits across Europe, with a number of top clubs taking notice.

Prime among those clubs is Chelsea, who are now expected to appoint Sarri as their new head coach when current boss Antonio Conte is relieved of his duties. Sarri is reported by the Sun to have rejected an offer of £5.2m a year from Zenit St. Petersburg this week in order to hold out for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, De Laurentiis was seen meeting Carlo Ancelotti this week ahead of his appointment as Sarri's successor. It's reported that a deal has been agreed between the former Milan and Real Madrid boss and the club, and that Ancelotti has signed on the dotted line for two years, at a similar pay to what Sarri has turned down in Russia.

Confirming his departure on Twitter on Wednesday, De Laurentiis tweeted: "I would like to thank Maurizio Sarri for his precious dedication to Calcio Napoli, which has made it possible to give prestige and emotions to the city and to the blue fans all over the world, creating a model of play admired everywhere and by anyone. 

"Bravo Maurizio. Aurelio De Laurentiis."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)