Sevilla Assistant Coach Set to Join New West Ham Boss Manuel Pellegrini's Coaching Team

Manuel Pellegrini is back in the Premier League following his Manchester City exit two years ago.

The Chiliean tactician, who won the Premier League title with the Etihad side and led them to their first and only Champions League semi-final, was replaced by current boss Pep Guardiola in 2016.

But, following a stint in China, he has returned to England as West Ham boss, signing a three-year deal worth £10m a year (via Standard Sport) to replace David Moyes.

And according to Sky Sports Italy, Pellegrini has since identified his No.2, with Enzo Maresca set to join him at the London Stadium.

Maresca will leave Sevilla's coaching entourage to work with the man whom he played under at Malaga. The 38-year-old, a former midfielder, also played for the likes of West Brom, Juventus, Fiorentina, Sevilla and Palermo in what was nearly a 20-year professional career.

West Ham have offered a three-year contract to Sevilla assistant manager Enzo Maresca. The Spanish club had asked him to coach their B team but The Hammers proposal is considered too important by the Italian. He will join Manuel Pellegrini's backroom staff.



He can boast winning the Scudetto as a player with Juve, as well as an Italian Cup. He also won the Copa del Rey and two UEFA Cups in Spain with Sevilla.

Pellegrini knows what he sees in the Italian, having already worked with him in the past. And if the reports are to be believed, he is now set for a return to English football 18 years after leaving the Baggies.