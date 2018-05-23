Sevilla Assistant Coach Set to Join New West Ham Boss Manuel Pellegrini's Coaching Team

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Manuel Pellegrini is back in the Premier League following his Manchester City exit two years ago.

The Chiliean tactician, who won the Premier League title with the Etihad side and led them to their first and only Champions League semi-final, was replaced by current boss Pep Guardiola in 2016.

But, following a stint in China, he has returned to England as West Ham boss, signing a three-year deal worth £10m a year (via Standard Sport) to replace David Moyes.

And according to Sky Sports Italy, Pellegrini has since identified his No.2, with Enzo Maresca set to join him at the London Stadium. 

Maresca will leave Sevilla's coaching entourage to work with the man whom he played under at Malaga. The 38-year-old, a former midfielder, also played for the likes of West Brom, Juventus, Fiorentina, Sevilla and Palermo in what was nearly a 20-year professional career.

He can boast winning the Scudetto as a player with Juve, as well as an Italian Cup. He also won the Copa del Rey and two UEFA Cups in Spain with Sevilla.

Pellegrini knows what he sees in the Italian, having already worked with him in the past. And if the reports are to be believed, he is now set for a return to English football 18 years after leaving the Baggies.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)