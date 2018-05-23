'Toughest Guy Ever': Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Shares His Thoughts on van Dijk & the UCL Final

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Mohamed Salah has revealed that he was so impressed with the toughness of Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk that he had to Google the January acquisition from Southampton in order to check the defender’s age.

Virgil van Dijk arrived at Anfield for a whopping £75m from St Mary’s in the winter transfer window, and has greatly shored up a previously vulnerable Liverpool backline to help his new side on course to the Champions League final in Kiev this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Real Madrid, Salah, the club’s top scorer this season and newly crowned PFA Player of the Year, revealed in a casual interview chat with Reds defender Dejan Lovren that he was so impressed with the Dutchman that he had to research his new teammate.

“Let’s talk about Virgil [van Dijk],” Salah said to the Croatian defender.

Lovren replied: “Ooooof many questions.”

“Toughest guy ever. I googled how old is he?” Salah remarked.

Lovren: “What did you expect?”

“I expected maybe 35, 36 but to be honest he’s a great player, a great man, never paid in the restaurant but its fine” Salah joked.

“He’s a top guy and very happy to see him around us to enjoy the way he plays.”

The Egyptian winger also spoke about what he is expecting ahead of the tantalising tie between his side and Real Madrid in the Champions League showpiece event on Saturday.

“For me, each game is just a game. I focus always to win it and you know I don’t just want to put myself under pressure just to not perform in my way but in the end I know it is an important game for everyone.”

Salah is likely to take centre stage for Liverpool, having been the shining light and top performer for Jurgen Klopp’s side throughout the campaign, and will surely rise to the occasion of a European final in his current form, having scored 44 goals this term.

“Huge game and everyone is excited in the city and at the club”, Salah continued.

“We have to just focus and concentrate on the game and do less mistake as much as we can.” 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)