'Toughest Guy Ever': Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Shares His Thoughts on van Dijk & the UCL Final

Mohamed Salah has revealed that he was so impressed with the toughness of Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk that he had to Google the January acquisition from Southampton in order to check the defender’s age.

Virgil van Dijk arrived at Anfield for a whopping £75m from St Mary’s in the winter transfer window, and has greatly shored up a previously vulnerable Liverpool backline to help his new side on course to the Champions League final in Kiev this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Real Madrid, Salah, the club’s top scorer this season and newly crowned PFA Player of the Year, revealed in a casual interview chat with Reds defender Dejan Lovren that he was so impressed with the Dutchman that he had to research his new teammate.

“Let’s talk about Virgil [van Dijk],” Salah said to the Croatian defender.

Lovren replied: “Ooooof many questions.”

“Toughest guy ever. I googled how old is he?” Salah remarked.

Lovren: “What did you expect?”

“I expected maybe 35, 36 but to be honest he’s a great player, a great man, never paid in the restaurant but its fine” Salah joked.

“He’s a top guy and very happy to see him around us to enjoy the way he plays.”

The Egyptian winger also spoke about what he is expecting ahead of the tantalising tie between his side and Real Madrid in the Champions League showpiece event on Saturday.

“For me, each game is just a game. I focus always to win it and you know I don’t just want to put myself under pressure just to not perform in my way but in the end I know it is an important game for everyone.”

Salah is likely to take centre stage for Liverpool, having been the shining light and top performer for Jurgen Klopp’s side throughout the campaign, and will surely rise to the occasion of a European final in his current form, having scored 44 goals this term.

“Huge game and everyone is excited in the city and at the club”, Salah continued.

“We have to just focus and concentrate on the game and do less mistake as much as we can.”