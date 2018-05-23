Toys Out of the Pram: PSG Star Adrien Rabiot Has Taken His France World Cup Omission Very Badly

Paris Saint Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly refused to make himself available on the France reserves list ahead of the World Cup, having failed to make Didier Deschamps' preliminary squad for the tournament.

Rabiot has spent the last couple of years being a consistent presence in the France squad, and his omission from the group on their way to Russia has come as quite a surprise. Steven N'Zonzi instead earning the call up over the Ligue 1 winner.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Most footballers take this kind of news on the chin, spend a few days frustrated, and go and enjoy their time off over the summer; but Rabiot has taken it a step further.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Rabiot has written to the French Football Federation informing them that he will not be available for the reserves list (which he was expected to be on). For those unaware, this is a list of players who remain on standby should any of the selected players pick up an injury.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Such is the talent in the France squad, Rabiot would be joining the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Kingsley Coman and Anthony Martial in the reserves, but the toys have been thrown out of the pram, and now Deschamps' only other option in the middle of the park is believed to be Moussa Sissoko.

With a wealth of talent included in Deschamps' team, many are tipping France to have a successful tournament. Some are even going as far as claiming that the French will lift the World Cup trophy for the first time in 20 years.