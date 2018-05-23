In his first press conference with the club, newly appointed Arsenal manager Unai Emery has thanked previous boss Arsene Wenger for the legacy that he left with the Gunners during his 22-year reign in north London. The Spaniard's position with the Premier League giants was officially announced on Wednesday morning, and Emery has explained his decision to come to the Premier League.

For a while, it was expected that Mikel Arteta would take the reigns at the Emirates Stadium, but Monday evening saw Emery become the front-runner, and two days later, he's the new Arsenal boss.

So what style of play will Unai Emery bring to us?



Here's the answer... #WelcomeUnai pic.twitter.com/QikPVR9Wcr — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 23, 2018

Speaking in English - despite not being fluent in the language - Emery addressed his new set of fans.

“Thank you Arsene Wenger for your legacy,” he said, according to the Independent. “For all coach in the world is a reference and learn with him.

“I learn with him all the things in football. My English is not very best now. I want make an effort for speak with you to the supporters for explain my idea, explain my ambition, explain know I am very excited by this opportunity, a big club, a great city, a grand stadium and also a great player for this world.”

"It's a great challenge... for me, the challenge is a dream."#WelcomeUnai pic.twitter.com/vmg4lA5GUb — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 23, 2018

Sat alongside those with whom he discussed his vision for the club in a three hour conversation before his appointment, Emery has gone on to thank his new employers, and outlined his intention for a successful future.

“We had meeting Monday morning and also I feel they feel with the heart Arsenal and the conversation with the chairman, the board is very important for me,” he added.

“For no better Arsenal club. Thank you Ivan (Gazidis), thank you Raul (Sanllehi) and thank you Sven (Mislintat). The first meeting with Arsenal persons are with the three persons who, after three hours, I think very good feeling for will work together for will grow up, create new present and future Arsenal.”