West Ham Reportedly Set to Give Manuel Pellegrini Huge £75m Transfer Budget Ahead of Summer Rebuild

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

West Ham's hierarchy are reportedly planning to back new boss Manuel Pellegrini with a transfer kitty of £75m this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The board appear keen to avoid a repeat of the early season troubles they suffered this season, with the new Hammers boss identifying Burnley's James Tarkowski as one of the targets he wants to seek to bring in over the summer window.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The club are also understood to looking to sell January signing Jordan Hugill, who managed to accumulate just 22 minutes of football since his £10m move to the club.

Michail Antonio and Winston Reid could also depart the London Stadium during the transfer window.

Former Premier League winning manager Pellegrini was appointed as David Moyes' successor earlier this week, and appears to be targeting defensive improvements with his early transfer targets.

The Chilean is understood to be keen to bring Burnley defender Tarkowski to the Hammers, as well as having a noted interest in Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles following both players' impressive seasons.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Tarkowski's form this season has seen his side secure European qualification for next season, as well as earning the player his England debut and a position on Gareth Southgate's World Cup standby list.

It's no surprise perhaps then that the player is gaining interest from fellow Premier League clubs, but Burnley and Sean Dyche are unlikely to let the key player go without a fight - and having last summer secured a high fee for Michael Keane, they know from experience they can push a hard bargain financially.

The signing of Tarkowski then would likely severely deplete the proposed West Ham kitty, but it would be the kind of high-quality signing that would be in-line with what Pellegrini is planning with West Ham.

The 64-year-old has vowed to inspire the kind of football that will light up the London ­Stadium next season – and to take the club into Europe.

Following the announcement of his appointment, he tweeted: “Proud and ­motivated to assume this new challenge at ­@WestHamUtd and to be back at ­@premierleague.

“We hope to achieve all the goals we set and take the club to ­international ­competitions.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)