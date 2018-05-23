Wife of Argentina's Sergio Romero Hits Out at Drop & Claims Goalkeeper Would Be Fit for World Cup

Eliana Guercio, wife of Manchester United's Sergio Romero, has hit back at claims the goalkeeper's current knee injury has kept him out of the Argentina World Cup squad.



It was revealed by nation representatives on Tuesday that the United shot stopper was omitted from Jorge Sampaoli's squad for the World Cup due to a knee injury , however just hours later Guercio took to Twitter, as reported by Argentine outlet Clarin, to express her disgust at the report, claiming his injury isn't as severe as the national team are making it out to be.



One tweet reads: “The injury occurred in the game against Spain. Sergio will have a clean where they remove a loose small part, and with a knee that has nothing broken the recovery takes two weeks to be fit. But private interests are worth more than national team for some.”



Romero was predominantly used in the cup competitions by Jose Mourinho this season having made four FA Cup appearances and three League Cup appearances, whilst only managing one Premier League appearance in United's final game of the season against Watford.

Sampaoli has instead decided to include Willy Caballero of Chelsea, Nahuel Guzman of Tigres and Franco Armani of River Plate as his three goalkeepers with Romero forced to sit out of the competition.



It looked highly likely that Romero was due to be first choice for Argentina this summer, however the 31-year-old will now have to wait another four years before he can hope to represent his country at another World Cup.

The Argentine squad selection also made headlines for another reason this week, with Inter's star forward Mauro Icardi also being left out of the squad. With the wealth of attacking talent available to Sampaoli, it was inevitable a big name would have to make way and unfortunately for Icardi it wasn't to be his year.



Argentina get their World Cup campaign underway against Iceland on June 16 as they look to avenge their final defeat of four years ago to Germany by winning the competition this summer.