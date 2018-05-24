Arsenal Outcast Sees Emery Appointment as 'Good News' & Will Discuss Future With New Boss

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez could be about to get a fresh start with the Gunners after fellow countryman Unai Emery was hired to replace Arsene Wenger this week, with the outcast already reportedly given a date on which to report for pre-season duty.

Originally billed as the 'Spanish Jamie Vardy' when he joined Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruña in 2016, Perez spent last season back at his former club on loan after failing to make any sort of Premier League impact in north London.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

According to A Coruna based publication El Desmarque, Emery's arrival at Arsenal has been seen as 'good news' by the player's camp, not least because Perez was apparently of 'firm' interest to Emery in the summer of 2016 before he moved to England.

Perez is said to have already been told that he should report for pre-season duty on 2nd July.

El Desmarque notes that the player and his agent, Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle, had been waiting for Arsenal to appoint a new manager before making a decision on the future. It is expected that a meeting between both parties will take place in the first half of June.

Despite only being formally appointed this week, Emery already possesses in depth knowledge of the Arsenal squad.

Surprising the club hierarchy by quite how much he knew about the team in his interview, it was that detail that is said to have landed him the job over other candidates.

It suggests he already has a good idea of what he might do with Perez, although that will become clearer when they meet face to face to discuss in more detail. Perez, who will turn 30 in September, scored against Emery's Sevilla side during the 2015/16 La Liga season.