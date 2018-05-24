'He Is Brilliant': Jamie Vardy Says Harry Kane Is a Great Choice as England Captain

Jamie Vardy believes that teammate Harry Kane will make a great England captain, but also believes the squad to be 'full of leaders.'

Kane, 24, was confirmed as captain of Gareth Southgate's side this week ahead of the upcoming World Cup to a mixed reception from England supporters, many of whom were surprised by the choice as Kane is not a captain at club level.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Vardy, however, told Leicestershire Live that he believes Kane has what it takes to lead the national side in Russia.

“He is brilliant,” said Vardy. “He is very vocal.

“Like most of us he wants to be here to win. We are all winners.

“He is definitely not one to shy away from voicing his opinion so, I think it is a good decision from the boss and we want to get around him as well."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

However, 29-year-old Leicester striker Vardy also asserted his belief that the England squad has plenty of leader figures besides Kane.

“I think you have seen when we have played in the past the boss has varied the captaincy as well.

“That shows although Harry is captain, there are plenty of leaders on the pitch. For instance, I don’t think Harry is going to be able to get a message to the centre-halves but the midfielders, they are not going to think twice to tell them either. There is a team full of leaders.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

“I think if you look at the squad there are so many people who are vocal and not afraid to voice an opinion.

“They don’t just run around shouting, it is constructive criticism but as a squad as well we are all in the position where we can take the constructive criticism and it helps us.

“If one of the lads is a bit down then the rest will cheer him up.”