Jean-Michael Seri's Agent Discusses Nice Star's Future Amid Chelsea and Arsenal Links

Amidst all the speculation surrounding the future of Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Michael Seri's future, the 26-year-old's agent has spoken out, hinting at where his next destination will be.

Following their disappointing Premier League campaigns, seeing them miss out on Champions League football, both Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly registered a strong interest in Seri, with the latter allegedly closest to making a move for the midfielder following Unai Emery's appointment earlier in the week.

However, the English duo may face competition from the Serie A, with Napoli's Carlo Ancelotti allegedly being an admirer of the Ivorian.

With such a great deal of interest permeating from a number of clubs, Seri's agent has spoken out in order to clear the air and the set the record straight regarding his client's future.

Speaking to SportWitness, he said: “It’s true that there are possibilities in England, so we’ll see, but Ancelotti has a strong image and is very respected by the players he’s managed, which can be a decisive factor for Seri.”

Seri was linked with a move to Catalonia to join Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona however, the move fell through and subsequently reports emerged of Seri struggling to play and train in the cold due to ingrown toenails.

As such, many would rule Seri out of a move to a place with a cold climate such as England, although the midfielder's representative was quick to set the record straight regarding his condition.

"Basically, he works via his emotions," the Ivorian's agent explained. "He’ll go where he’s most desired, so if you really want him and you’re welcoming… Because Napoli play nice football, and over the years they’ve become a bigger club, so he’s going to listen very carefully.”

Seri's agent also lifted the lid on what fee a club would have to pay to sign him, saying: “Every year, there is a €40m clause that is valid until July 15th. Before then, they just have to offer the amount and there’s no need to have negotiations with Nice.”

As such, any interested club will have little over half a month in order to make an offer and bypass negotiations with Nice in their pursuit to secure Seri.