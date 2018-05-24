PHOTO: Bayern Munich Star Arturo Vidal Pictured in Naples With Negotiations Set to Commence

Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal has been spotted in the city of Naples, with media outlets reporting that he is ready to do a deal with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.



Courtesy of Sportmediaset , the midfield dynamo was snapped at Capodichino airport, and rumours are now swirling that he is going to be the club's first summer signing.

The Partenopei announced Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager on Wednesday

following the departure of Maurizio Sarri, and the serial trophy winner has his sights set

on Vidal, whom he managed during his time in charge of Bayern.



Apparently Vidal would be happy to return to Serie A, and his market value at the moment is around €40m - Bayern would want closer to €50m to part ways with the 31-year-old.

Supposedly negotiations between the two parties are ready to begin, with De Laurentiis keen to appease new boss Ancelotti by landing him one of his top targets.



Vidal had his injury problems at Bayern in 2017/18, and was restricted to making just 22 Bundesliga appearances, and a further eight in the Champions League.

There is a lot of competition for places at the Bavarian club, particularly in the midfielder where Vidal plays. As he spent time on the treatment table ,the likes of James Rodriguez, Thiago Alcantara, Corentin Tolisso, Sebastian Rudy and Javi Martinez all stake their claims to be regular starters.



Ominously for Vidal, the club will welcome Leon Goretzka on a free transfer ahead of the new season, meaning there could be limited game time in the offing for him and a move to Napoli could actually be on the cards.