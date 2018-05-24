Real Madrid Announce 24-Man Squad for Champions League Final in Kiev

Zinedine Zidane has called up the entire Real Madrid squad for the Champions League final on Saturday, ensuring Liverpool remain in the dark over the final team selection in Kiev.

The 24-man squad was announced by Real Madrid on Thursday as the club prepare to travel to Ukraine in a bid to secure their third European Cup in succession, and their thirteenth in the club's history.

📋 Zidane has called up the whole squad for our trip to Kiev for the final! #APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/1bm0hf3JuW — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 24, 2018

The squad named on the club's website sees a fully fit side ready to come to blows with Liverpool after emerging from their final league game against Villarreal unscathed.

Cristiano Ronaldo headlines the star studded lineup but question marks remain over whether Zidane will opt for Lucas Vasquez ahead of Gareth Bale on the right wing, despite the Welshman's recent up turn in form.

Real Madrid squad: Navas, Casilla, Luca, Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Achraf, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Kovacic, Ceballos, Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Vázquez and Mayoral.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Los Blancos' fourth final in five years has seen the club instated as favourites over their Premier League counterparts, where many expect their experience on the big stage to come up trumps against a Liverpool outfit who have not featured in a European Cup final since 2007.

Meanwhile, whilst Liverpool's starting lineup is unlikely to come as a surprise to Real, the Reds have been boosted by the return of Emre Can to their 24-man squad after seeing their midfield options dwindle in recent weeks.