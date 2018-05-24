Record 17 Manchester City Players Set to Appear at World Cup After Title Season

Manchester City is set to break yet another record this year after becoming the best-represented club at any World Cup ever.

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

A season of stunning performances from Pep Guardiola's side ensured the League Cup was taken back to the Etihad Stadium and the Premier League title clinched in an emphatic manner

And the performances of individual players were duly rewarded with a place in their respective World Cup squads this summer, leading to an astonishing 17 players heading to Russia.

The 17 players from within City's ranks eclipses their tally of seven in the previous World Cup in Brazil in 2014, and ensures Real Madrid failed to steal the record after mustering 16 call-ups of their own - as per the Manchester Evening News

It meant Arsenal's record of 15, which has stood since 2006, was surpassed by City players who are set to represent eight different countries in Russia. 

The repercussions of these call-ups is that Guardiola will have little personnel to work with in the early parts of his preseason preparations, unlike their Premier League rivals, as Tottenham will have 12 players taking part in the finals, Manchester United 11 and seven players for both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Brazil and England featured the most of City's call-ups. Here is the breakdown of which nations all 17 players will be representing this summer: 

Country Players
Brazil Ederson
Danilo
Fernandinho
Gabriel Jesus
England Fabian Delph
John Stones
Kyle Walker
Raheem Sterling
Germany Ilkay Gundogan
Leroy Sane
Argentina Nicolas Otamendi
Sergio Aguero
Belgium Vincent Kompany
Kevin De Bruyne
Portugal Bernardo Silva
Spain David Silva
France Benjamin Mendy

