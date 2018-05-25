Brighton Announce First Summer Signing of Deportivo Striker Florin Andone on 5-Year Deal

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Deportivo striker Florin Andone for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old will join the Premier League outfit on June 8 and has signed a five year contract with the club.

Having scored 18 goals in 69 appearances over two seasons for his former La Liga side, Andone offered a steady return over the course of two seasons with the club - despite their eventual relegation at the end of this campaign.

Though having spent most of his life in what has become his adopted country of Spain, Andone is a Romanian international, and has racked up 21 appearances for his country.

Discussing his latest signing, Brighton boss Christ Hughton has spoken very highly of the striker.

“We are delighted that Florin has agreed to join us. He is a player that we have tracked for some time, and he will add a new dimension to our attacking options," Hughton told the club's official website.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“He is a very hard-working player, and has proven his quality at the highest level in Spain, as well as at international level. I am looking forward to working with him next season.”

The forward will now join a team who largely impressed in their debut campaign in the Premier League. Going against the odds given by the bookies at the start of the season, Hughton's players avoided relegation with relative ease; ending the campaign in 15th, seven points clear of the drop.

Andone will now join his new teammates ahead of the new term as they bid to improve on last season's finish.