Former Liverpool and current Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho will receive a Champions League medal after Anfield officials decided his earlier contribution in the competition should be recognized - according to the Liverpool Echo.

Coutinho left Anfield in January to join Barcelona in a deal worth £142m. The Brazilian, who joined the Reds from Inter in 2013, told the Merseyside club he wanted to leave in the summer, but - despite having handed in a transfer request - remained in England after Liverpool rejected Barca's advances.

The Brazilian playmaker made five Champions League appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side in the first half of the season and managed to register five goals and two assists. Due to his earlier involvement in the competition, Coutinho was ineligible to play in the Champions League after he signed for Barcelona, who were knocked out by Roma in the quarterfinals.

Nevertheless, as per the report, the 25-year-old will receive a medal after the final is played out. UEFA Regulations state that the winners of the Champions League are given 40 gold medals, while the losers will receive 30 silver medals. It is up to the clubs involved to decide who they present the medals to, and Liverpool officials are willing to acknowledge Coutinho's contribution to their European campaign.

The color of Coutinho's medal will be decided in Kiev on Saturday, when Liverpool are set to face La Liga giants Real Madrid in the final.

The Merseyside club will be looking to clinch their sixth Champions League trophy when they come up against 13-time winners Real Madrid, who'll be looking to win the competition for an unprecedented third time in a row.