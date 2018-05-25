Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir Reveals His Marginal Champions League Final Allegiances

Lyon's attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir could be set with for a move to Liverpool later this summer, with the Frenchman refusing to rule out a move to the Merseyside club.

However, despite the 24-year-old Frenchman's apparent, impending move to join Jurgen Klopp's men, he would not be disappointed if Real Madrid were to claim their third successive final win on Saturday, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Speaking at a press conference with the French national team ahead of the upcoming World Cup, Fekir said: “Do I have a personal favourite between Liverpool and Real for the Champions League final? No, no really not!

“We have two team-mates who will be playing tomorrow, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema. May the best win! If Real could win we would be happy for them!”

Regarding his future, Fekir added: “For now I am in Clairefontaine. Games are coming and I really don't have my situation in my mind. I let things happen but nothing is done. I have to discuss with the Jean-Michel Aulas and we'll see what happens next.”

Following their Champions League clash against Real Madrid, Liverpool are planning on intensifying their pursuit of Fekir, with the goal scoring midfielder viewed as an ideal replacement for Philippe Coutinho who departed the club in January to join Barcelona.