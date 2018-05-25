LISTEN: Official 2018 World Cup Song 'Live It Up' by Nicky Jam, Will Smith

The song, titled "Live It Up," features Will Smith and Era Isterefi. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 25, 2018

The 2018 World Cup official song titled "Live it Up" by Nicky Jam was released Friday. It features Will Smith and Albanian singer Era Isterefi and was produced by Diplo.  

The chorus sings out, "One life, live it up, cause you don’t live twice."

It follows the song for Brazil's 2014 called "We Are One (Ole Ola)" by Pitbull and South Africa's 2010 track titled "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" by Shakira. 

The World Cup kicks off June 14 with host nation Russia facing Saudi Arabia. 

Listen to the new track above. 

