Sunderland Announce Appointment of St Mirren's Jack Ross as New Manager on 2-Year Deal

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

Sunderland have confirmed the arrival of Jack Ross from St Mirren as their new manager. The Scot will be joined by his assistant manager James Fowler and has signed a two-year deal on Wearside.

The hunt for a new boss ends following the club's relegation into League One. After Chris Coleman's sacking at the end of the season, Ross' appointment has been deemed a new era by the club as they look to re-establish what was a Premier League club just over a year ago.

Following back to back relegations, Ross will know that he has a massive operation on his hands. However, arriving off the back of winning the Scottish Championship title with St Mirren, Ross is confident of his credentials to fix the historic club.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to take charge of an incredible football club. If you look the history, the facilities and most important of all, the fanbase, you can see what this club can be. To be part of the team to help realise that potential is something that fills me with excitement.

“From the moment I spoke to Stewart (Donald) and Charlie (Methven), their energy and enthusiasm was evident and I share in that. There’s a lot of work to be done in re-shaping the squad to ensure that we hit the ground running in League One, and I can’t wait to get started.”

In his two season at St Mirren, Ross took the club from the bottom of the league all the way to 12 points clear at the top, and the Black Cats will be hoping for something similar from their new manager.

