Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller believes Liverpool's Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah deserves to win the Ballon d'Or following his stellar debut season at Anfield.

Since joining the Reds from Roma last summer the 25-year-old forward has notched 60 goals contributions throughout the course of the 2017/18 campaign, leading him to be tipped to become the first player besides Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or since Kaka claimed the award in 2007.

Among those who believe Salah deserves the nod over his La Liga rivals is Bayern's Thomas Muller who feels the Liverpool forward's performances this season have been enough to see him crowned as Europe's finest player, assuming the Reds can beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday, as reported by the Mirror.

"I think that Mo Salah was very impressive," Muller said. "Maybe if Liverpool can win the Champions League title, he’s a big candidate.

"The whole world is looking for a new Ballon d’Or winner. Leo Messi and Ronaldo are outstanding, but the performance of Salah this season was also outstanding. I think he has a great chance."

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Muller's compatriot Leroy Sane helped guide Manchester City to a record breaking season where they claimed the Premier League title with an exceptional 100 points, with the Germany international winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

However, despite Sane's achievements this season, Muller claims that Die Mannschaft don't posses a player capable of winning the Ballon d'Or, although went on to claim that he finds winning trophies with his team gives him more satisfaction.

"He [Sane] did very great job in the Premier League," Muller admitted. "But I think in Germany we don’t have that single player that is better than the rest.

"We have many players that have the talent to play a season like Salah, but I think you have to win titles as well to win the Ballon d’Or.

"But in the end to win the Ballon d'Or is not the biggest thing you can reach, because when you win titles with your team, it gives you so much more intensity and good feelings - that, in my opinion, is more important."