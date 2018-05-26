Barcelona Star Talks Up Antoine Griezmann Arrival Despite His Own Contract Question Marks

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Samuel Umtiti has revealed that there is 'no news' on developments over a contract extension with Barcelona amid interest from Manchester United

The France international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford after reportedly emerging as a top target for Jose Mourinho who has prioritised defensive signings this summer.

With the 24-year-old yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Camp Nou, which currently runs until 2021, it ensures the defender's release clause sits at a modest €60m. 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

With speculation continuing to run rife over his future, Umtiti revealed he is eager to resolve his contract situation prior to his departure for the World Cup with France. 

"On my contract extension I have no news. I look at my phone but I have not been called so nothing has happened," Umtiti said, via Mundo Deportivo

"It will not affect me [at the World Cup] because the situation started months ago.

“I think it's important to settle these cases before the start of the competition and for my part it will be done.”

Although his future with Barcelona remains unclear, Umtiti welcomed the prospect of his international teammate Antoine Griezmann moving to Camp Nou in the summer. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Ateltico Madrid star has been heavily linked with a switch of allegiances and although no deal has been agreed as of yet, Umtiti was prepared to admit the 27-year-old, who scored 29 goals this term, would fit in seamlessly at the club. 

He said: "He's a fantastic player and we all know his qualities. In any group he would be important. At Barcelona he could suit us very well.”


