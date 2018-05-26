Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez Announces Launch of 'JR10 Token' Cryptocurrency

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

James Rodriguez will launch his own cryptocurrency as part of a partnership with blockchain-based startup platform SelfSell.

PR Newswire reports that the 'JR10 Token', named after Rodriguez's initials and shirt number, has been created as a gift to Rodriguez's fans, aiming to create a closer fan community and more opportunities for fan interaction.

The JR10 Token will be available for pre-purchase via the SelfSell App on 27 May. Rodriguez will become the first active international footballer to launch his own cryptocurrency asset.

Former England striker Michael Owen launched his own cryptocurrency earlier this year. The Owen Coin can be used to purchase sports-related merchandise.

SelfSell founder Li Yuan describes the blockchain system as a sharing-enabling community in which everyone can be both the creator and beneficiary of value.

Yuan also says that by launching the cryptocurrency, Rodriguez will be more involved in brand activities including fan interaction.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

He says that the cryptocurrency can also be used in a variety of scenarios to benefit sponsors, media, clubs and other relevant stakeholders, and become a new engine to grow the global football market.

Rodriguez was the breakout star of the 2014 World Cup, scoring six times at the tournament before joining Real Madrid. He spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

He will be hoping to replicate his goalscoring exploits at this summer's World Cup in Russia, where Colombia face Japan, Poland and Senegal in Group H.

