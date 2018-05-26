Early Reports Claims Mohamed Salah Will Miss the World Cup Following Injury in UCL Final

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will be ruled out of the World Cup this summer after suffering an injury to his shoulder during the Champions League final on Saturday, according to reports.

The Egyptian winger went down under a challenge from Sergio Ramos early in the first half and despite battling to stay on the pitch, Salah was substituted due to his injury - leaving the pitch in tears.

BBC reporting Salah will miss the World Cup 😢 Diagnosis now a dislocated shoulder. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/05Yc7HXwKW — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) May 26, 2018

Journalist Adriano Del Monte cited BBC Sport's report that Salah will likely be ruled out of the World Cup with Egypt this summer as a result of the dislocated shoulder knock he picked up in Kiev.

Salah guided the Pharaohs to Russia with a number of outstanding displays during the long qualifying process, and fans have been eager to see how the 25-year-old would perform on the biggest stage of them all following his incredible campaign with Liverpool.

But hopes that Salah would light up the World Cup, just as he has with the Premier League and Champions League, appear to be over after reportedly suffering a dislocated shoulder on Saturday.