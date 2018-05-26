Journalist Suggests Zinedine Zidane Has Made Crucial Lineup Decision Ahead of Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is believed to have made his mind up on who will start for Los Blancos in their Champions League final against Liverpool. There's been a big fuss this week in Spanish media, debating over who would get the nod between Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema - and it appears the Welshman has won.

It's been a tricky couple of years for both players for rather different reasons. Bale, on the whole, has performed well in a Madrid shirt, but niggling injuries have halted his progress and hindered his game in the Spanish capital.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

On the other hand, Benzema has been a constant member within the Madrid team ever since he moved from Lyon in 2009, but his goalscoring form under Zidane is questionable to say the least.

However, after a rare period of injury free football from Bale, and some strong performances from the former Tottenham winger, David Maddock of the Mirror claims that Zidane has given him a spot in Saturday's starting line up over his French colleague.

Maddock sees this as good news for Liverpool - with the relationship between Bale and Ronaldo still the talk of the town. Many claim that the two don't see eye to eye, a result of Bale's transfer fee that brought him into the Bernabeu, where he cost more for the club to sign than Ronaldo did.

Though Ronaldo and Bale are both still world beaters in their own right, Liverpool will take as much as they can get, with Madrid expected to edge the encounter in Kiev. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)