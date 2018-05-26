Juventus CEO Deals Manchester United Transfer Blow by Confirming Contract Talks for Defender

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that the club are due to begin talks with left-back Alex Sandro over a new contract - dealing a blow to Manchester United's hopes of signing the Brazilian this summer.

Ever since last summer, Sandro has been linked with a move to the Premier League - initially with Chelsea, before Manchester United joined the race to gain his signature. This time around, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is keen to make another attempt at getting his man, but his hopes will have been dented by the latest quotes coming out of the Allianz Stadium.

Juve chief Marotta has confirmed that the club intend on extending Sandro's contract - which currently doesn't run out until 2020 as it is. Sandro has endured a bit of a hit and miss season as Juventus got hold of their seventh straight Scudetto title.

"We will meet next week with his representative and I think there's a desire to extend the contract," confirmed Marotta (via the Mirror), when discussing the future of the full-back.

This is quite the turn of events. All season long Sandro has been linked tipped to depart Turin this summer. From poor performances to falling out with coaches, it looked almost certain that the 27-year-old was heading for the exit doors.

Of course, nothing is set in stone as of yet, and Marotta's words could simply be a tactic to rush United into a bid for the defender. Mourinho is desperate to sign a left-back with Luke Shaw all but certain to leave Old Trafford over the next few months.