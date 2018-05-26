Liverpool will seek its first Champions League title in 13 years when it takes on Real Madrid on Saturday.

The last time Liverpool won was in 2005, and the Reds are seeking their sixth Champions League title, having taken home the trophy in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005.

Liverpool finished runner–up in 1985 and 2007.

Liverpool is tied with Bayern munich and Barcelona for most titles won by a club. Only AC Milan's seven titles and Real Madrid's 12 titles are more in history.

Real Madrid will take on Liverpool on May 26 in Keiv, Ukraine for this year's title.