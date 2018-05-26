Luis Suarez Lifts Lid on Where Antoine Griezmann Would Fit Amongst Attack Heavy Barcelona

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to rivals Barcelona in recent months and Luis Suarez is confident the Frenchman will fit in 'perfectly' at the club.

The 27-year-old has a €200m buyout clause which will be halved at the start of July, a period of time which Barcelona are expected to pounce in a bid to land the star forward who has scored 29 and provided 13 assists this season.

Despite Griezmann's obvious qualities, the Blaugrana's pursuit of the 27-year-old has some questioning where he would fit within an attack which already contains the likes of Lionel Messi, Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Reports have subsequently linked Dembele with a loan move this summer due to his already limited game time which is expected to dwindle further should Griezmann sign.





And despite being another player many assume the Frenchman would replace, Suarez has already worked out how the attack would be constructed.

“Griezmann would fit in perfectly at Barça," Suarez told Cadena Ser's La Graderia. "Coutinho would play in Iniesta’s position and Griezmann would fit in Neymar’s old position."

Whilst Barcelona's players are obviously on the charm offensive - in similar fashion to that of their quest to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool - the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu continued to remain tight lipped.

Earlier this week he said: "We have the utmost respect for the players who work in other clubs. We have to finish this exercise and starting July 1 we will talk about ups and downs. This is with Griezmann and with any other player and team.





"We are working for the next season. This has been successful but each year we try to improve but it will be from July."