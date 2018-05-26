Sergio Ramos Tempts Fate by Dismissing Mohamed Salah Comparisons With Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Sergio Ramos has dismissed those who compare Mo Salah to the best players in the world, insisting that the Liverpool star has to prove his consistency over several seasons to be considered in that sort of company.

Salah has scored 44 goals in an incredible debut season at Anfield and will be hoping to add to that tally when he faces Ramos' Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final.

Only Lionel Messi scored more league goals in Europe this season than Salah, and only Cristiano Ronaldo has more in the Champions League this season.

Naturally, comparisons have been drawn between the mercurial Egyptian and his counterparts, but Ramos told a pre-match press conference that such talk was premature.

"Comparing players with Ronaldo and Messi is something you can't do," said Ramos, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"They're in another orbit. There are players who are in fashion, those who come and go and others who stay around.

"Salah is a top player, that's clear. He's shown that this year and he's got a great chance to show that over the next few years as Ronaldo and Messi have done - but the day after tomorrow!"

Madrid are going for their third consecutive Champions League title, an unprecedented achievement in the Champions League era. Not since Bayern Munich in 1976 has a team won the European Cup three times in succession.

A Spanish team has not lost to a non-Spanish team in a major European final in 13 attempts. Valencia were the last side to suffer that fate when they lost to Bayern Munich in the 2001 Champions League final.

