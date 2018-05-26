Tottenham Eye Summer Move for Porto Star as Club Draw Up 5-Man Defensive Shortlist

Porto defender Alex Telles has emerged as one of the names on Tottenham's transfer wish list as the club look to bring in a new left back during the summer window, according to reports.

The Brazilian has spent the last two years in Portugal, emerging as one of the most underrated full backs across the whole of Europe.

Having previously had unsuccessful spells on the continent with Galatasaray and Inter, Telles' development has skyrocketed at a club that has also helped produce the likes of Radamel Falcao, James Rodríguez and Alex Sandro in previous years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

But just like with the South American imports that came before him, Porto could be forced to cash in on Telles this summer as the Liga NOS champions look to comply with UEFA's strict Financial Fair Play regulations.

And a report from Sky Sports claims that the 25-year-old defender is one of the names that has emerged as a transfer target for Spurs this summer, with the club also keeping tabs on four other left backs ahead of the new season.

Ryan Sessegnon's reactions there were fantastic. Clearly has real attacking instincts but moments earlier was covering at left-back. Remarkable young player. Get it done Spurs. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) April 20, 2018

Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon remains the club's top transfer priority, while bringing Luke Shaw to north London on a free transfer is also a strong possibility for Tottenham.

But Telles, along with Kieran Tierney of Celtic and Southampton's Ryan Bertrand, is also being considered by Spurs' hierarchy as they become increasingly resigned to losing Danny Rose this summer.