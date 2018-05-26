VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Nails Cameraman With Wayward Shot in Training (But Makes it Up to Him)

A video of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has surfaced, capturing the Portuguese forward hitting a cameraman on Friday evening with wayward shot, whilst training ahead of Los Blancos' Champions League final tie against Liverpool.

Madrid enter the match in hopes of securing their third successive Champions League title - no easy accomplishment. A victory would make it four in the last five years for the Spanish outfit, but they face a tough Liverpool side when the occasion arrives on Saturday night.

In the build up to the game, each team was allowed a training session the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, the venue of the match itself.

As cameramen flocked and flooded around the pitch to watch the Spanish side in their time in the ground, one man left with a bloodied eye and Ronaldo's training jacket - not your average day at the office.

As Ronaldo headed across the pitch on Friday, the 33-year-old took a standard pop at goal. However, the clinical goalscorer didn't quite hit his intended target, instead hitting a sorry cameraman on the side of the pitch.

VIDEO 🎥: Cristiano Ronaldo gifts cameraman Lorenzana Prieto jacket after striking him with wayward shot.



• Cristiano saw what happened and immediately put his hands on his head in shock, then tried to make up for the accident. pic.twitter.com/ZyaKFvLg2D — Cristiano Ronaldo (@LeftWingCR7) May 26, 2018

In the video above, you're only shown Cristiano's reactions as he realises how much he's scuffed his shot. The typical hands on the head followed by an apologetic arm in the air with the grimace-like smile, Ronaldo immediately realised what he'd done.

Being the charitable man that he's known as, the forward offered his training jacket to the poor man in question. Nothing says 'I'm sorry' like a gifted sweaty top.

Ronaldo could've, at the very least, gone over and handed it to him personally. Instead, it seems he's managed to get the ball boy to go and deliver his present. What a great man.