WATCH: Exuberant Jamie Carragher Leads Mo Salah Chant Ahead of Champions League Final

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been caught in a rather embarrassing video that has gone viral allover Twitter, and fans are loving it.

When he's not rolling down car windows and spitting at children, Carragher is a die hard Liverpool fan, and on Friday night - ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday - the former Reds defender was seen partying with fellow Reds fans.

Singing what has become Kop hero Mo Salah's famed song, Carragher is seen in amongst it all, pint in hand as he sings his heart out with fellow Liverpool fans. Out in Kiev for the game, there's little doubt that the suspended Sky Sports pundit will be feeling worse for wear this morning, but he quite obviously doesn't care all too much, considering his response to the video...

Imagine what I’ll be like if we win!! Anyway good luck @MoSalah running down the wing & bring it home!! 🏆 https://t.co/EpzQrvOsPX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 26, 2018

As much as we might all be cheering on Liverpool in their hunt for a sixth Champions League title, one pro of Real Madrid coming out victorious is that we won't have to see clips all over Twitter of Carragher running through the streets of the Ukraine in nothing but his pants and a pair of boots, claiming that he could've taken Martin Skrtel in a fight.

A win for the Premier League side will cap off what has been an extraordinary journey to Kiev. No one in their right minds would've predicted Liverpool getting this far back in August, but Jurgen Klopp and his players have certainly deserved their place in the final - having overcome the likes of Porto, Manchester City and Roma along the way.