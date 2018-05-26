WATCH: Exuberant Jamie Carragher Leads Mo Salah Chant Ahead of Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been caught in a rather embarrassing video that has gone viral allover Twitter, and fans are loving it.

When he's not rolling down car windows and spitting at children, Carragher is a die hard Liverpool fan, and on Friday night - ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday - the former Reds defender was seen partying with fellow Reds fans.

Singing what has become Kop hero Mo Salah's famed song, Carragher is seen in amongst it all, pint in hand as he sings his heart out with fellow Liverpool fans. Out in Kiev for the game, there's little doubt that the suspended Sky Sports pundit will be feeling worse for wear this morning, but he quite obviously doesn't care all too much, considering his response to the video...

As much as we might all be cheering on Liverpool in their hunt for a sixth Champions League title, one pro of Real Madrid coming out victorious is that we won't have to see clips all over Twitter of Carragher running through the streets of the Ukraine in nothing but his pants and a pair of boots, claiming that he could've taken Martin Skrtel in a fight.

A win for the Premier League side will cap off what has been an extraordinary journey to Kiev. No one in their right minds would've predicted Liverpool getting this far back in August, but Jurgen Klopp and his players have certainly deserved their place in the final - having overcome the likes of Porto, Manchester City and Roma along the way.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)