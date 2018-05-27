Arsenal & Chelsea Target's Agent Claims Low Release Clause Has Deadline & Talks Up Napoli Move

Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal could be galvanised in action in their pursuit of OGC Nice ace Jean Michaël Seri, after his representative claimed the star's €40m release clause expires in July.

In an interview with SportWitness, the Ivory Coast international's agent discussed his client's future, stating: "It’s true that there are possibilities in England, so we’ll see, but [Carlo] Ancelotti has a strong image and is very respected by the players he’s managed, which can be a decisive factor for Seri.





"Basically, he works via his emotions. He’ll go where he’s most desired, so if you really want him and you’re welcoming…because Napoli play nice football, and over the years they’ve become a bigger club, so he’s going to listen very carefully."

"Every year, there is a €40m clause that is valid until July 15th. Before then, they just have to offer the amount and there’s no need to have negotiations with Nice.”





With a deadline seemingly set for clubs to sign themselves a bargain, the interest in securing Seri's services could escalate rapidly. Both Chelsea and Arsenal are though to be interested in the classy playmaker, as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.





In other news, Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are believed to have stepped up their interest in signing Chelsea outcast Kenedy, as they look to replace their soon to be departed star Emil Forsberg. Kenedy impressed last season during a loan campaign with Newcastle United, and the Blues could look to cash in on the tenacious Brazilian to boost their transfer window funds.