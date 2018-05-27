Arsene Wenger Considers Return to Japan as He Shows Intent to Stay in Management

Arsene Wenger is considering a return to Japan, as he seeks to extend his managerial career after leaving Arsenal.

Wenger's career at the Gunners came to an end after 22 years this season but at the age of 68 he remains hungry for success and would like to get back into management, and there is likely to be no shortage of offers from Europe and North America.

But the Daily Mail reports that the Frenchman could instead go back to Japan, the country to which he moved in 1995 after becoming disillusioned with French football in the wake of a match-fixing scandal.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Wenger enjoyed success at Nagoya Grampus Eight, leading them to the Emperor's Cup (Japan's equivalent of the FA Cup) in 1995 and the Japanese Super Cup the following year. He then left to join Arsenal in October 1996.

He became enamoured with Japanese culture, learned the language, and was held in high regard by those involved with Japanese football. It therefore took considerable persuasion from Arsenal's vice-chairman at the time, David Dein, to coax him back to Europe.

After two decades and ten major trophies, Wenger may now return to the J1 League, joining the throng of European players and managers who have migrated east in recent years.

Most have gone to China but the profile of the J1 League received a massive boost this week as it was confirmed that Andres Iniesta will be playing for Vissel Kobe next season after leaving Barcelona.

Wenger has been replaced at the Emirates Stadium by former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery.