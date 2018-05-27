Loris Karius Apologises to Liverpool Fans After Horror Performance Against Real Madrid in UCL Final

A devastated Loris Karius apologised to Liverpool fans in the aftermath of the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Kyiv on Saturday night.

It was hard not to feel for the German stopper, as two goalkeeping howlers gifted Real Madrid a 3-1 victory in European football's biggest tie.

There was nothing that the German could do about Madrid's second goal - a world-class bicycle kick from Gareth Bale - but sandwiched between that stunner were two moments Karius will never forget.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The first came after 51 minutes, when Karius collected a long ball on the edge of his box, turned to his right, and, seemingly oblivious to the proximity of Real forward Karim Benzema, tossed the ball underhand to what he hope would have been a ready and waiting Liverpool player. Benzema stuck a foot out, the ball careened off his boot, and Los Blancos were up on the night.

Following Sadio Mane's equaliser for the Reds and Bale's sublime goal, Karius offered up another calamitous error, following a speculative 35-yard effort from Bale.

The 24-year-old keeper had plenty of time to get his hands in position, but failed to either punch the ball clear or secure it in his palms as the effort struck his hands but still sailed into the net.

Bill Shankly’s most famous quote was obviously a joke. Football is not life and death. Loris Karius you’ll never walk alone #YNWA pic.twitter.com/U4Qg4eY3sY — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) May 26, 2018

Karius cut a forlon figure after the match and tearfully went over to the travelling Liverpool fans to offer his apologies.

Speaking after the match to talkSPORT (via Metro), Karius said: "‘I don’t feel anything right now. Today I lost my team the game and I feel sorry for everyone.

"I’m sorry for everyone – from the team, from the whole club – that the mistakes cost dearly. If I could go back in time, I would. I feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down today.

A reminder that @LorisKarius is a human being with real feelings and did not intentionally make two bad mistakes (shortly after having been elbowed in the head by Ramos). Some of the abuse on here this evening has been absolutely vile. No one deserves to be treated like that. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) May 26, 2018

"It’s very hard right now but that’s the life of a goalkeeper. You have to get your head up again. These goals cost us the title, basically."

When asked about the mood in Liverpool's dressing room, Karius said: "There’s not much I had to say. Of course everyone tried to cheer me up – but there was just silence everywhere because everyone was really disappointed."

Reflecting on Bale's second goal, Karius added: "It moved around a lot. I tried to catch it, maybe I should have done it safer and just put it out of play instead of trying to catch it. I judged it wrong and it went in."

Having already had his doubters prior to his display in the Champions League final, Karius future will be in question this summer as Liverpool seek to regroup for a new season. Unfortunately for him, there may just be some games which you just can't come back from.