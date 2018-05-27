Saudi Sports Administrator Gives Opinion on Length of Mohamed Salah Injury Layoff

Mohamed Salah will be ruled out for two months and miss this summer's World Cup after sustaining a shoulder injury during Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday evening, according to Saudi Arabian sports administrator Turki Al-Sheikh.

The 25-year-old was forced off on the half-hour mark after a tangle with Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos led to the Egypt international landing heavily and being unable to continue, despite his best attempts - missing Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale cancelling out Sadio Mane's equalising strike on what was a history-making night for the Spanish capital outfit.

The immediate reaction from the Reds camp claimed that the attacker's Russia dream could be over, with a suspected dislocated shoulder undoubtedly too much of a task to return from in the next three weeks.

However, the Egyptian FA insisted after speaking to the Liverpool medical team that there was "optimism" surrounding Salah being available for his country's summer venture, claiming the injury was merely a sprain.

Don‘t want to forget to wish my friend @DaniCarvajal92 and @MoSalah a speedy recovery. Hope to see both at the world cup! — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 27, 2018

But Saudi Arabian sports administrator Al-Sheikh, who is also the president of the Sports Federation of Islamic Solidarity and, until the end of last week, was an honorary president of Egyptian club Al-Ahly, has stated on Facebook, as reported by Goal, that the Premier League Golden Boot winner will indeed miss the World Cup.

"With great sadness, sadly our great Arab star Mohamed Salah was confirmed in his absence [of] two months to injury, which means that he will miss the World Cup," he said. "We wish him a speedy recovery.

"I think that Liverpool will not allow Salah to take the cortisone because it is dangerous for the player in the long term and will press hard to complete the treatment for two months, which unfortunately means that we will not see the star Mohamed Salah in the World Cup."