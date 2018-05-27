Saudi Sports Administrator Gives Opinion on Length of Mohamed Salah Injury Layoff

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Mohamed Salah will be ruled out for two months and miss this summer's World Cup after sustaining a shoulder injury during Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday evening, according to Saudi Arabian sports administrator Turki Al-Sheikh. 

The 25-year-old was forced off on the half-hour mark after a tangle with Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos led to the Egypt international landing heavily and being unable to continue, despite his best attempts - missing Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale cancelling out Sadio Mane's equalising strike on what was a history-making night for the Spanish capital outfit. 

The immediate reaction from the Reds camp claimed that the attacker's Russia dream could be over, with a suspected dislocated shoulder undoubtedly too much of a task to return from in the next three weeks. 

However, the Egyptian FA insisted after speaking to the Liverpool medical team that there was "optimism" surrounding Salah being available for his country's summer venture, claiming the injury was merely a sprain. 

But Saudi Arabian sports administrator Al-Sheikh, who is also the president of the Sports Federation of Islamic Solidarity and, until the end of last week, was an honorary president of Egyptian club Al-Ahly, has stated on Facebook, as reported by Goal, that the Premier League Golden Boot winner will indeed miss the World Cup. 

"With great sadness, sadly our great Arab star Mohamed Salah was confirmed in his absence [of] two months to injury, which means that he will miss the World Cup," he said. "We wish him a speedy recovery.

"I think that Liverpool will not allow Salah to take the cortisone because it is dangerous for the player in the long term and will press hard to complete the treatment for two months, which unfortunately means that we will not see the star Mohamed Salah in the World Cup."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)