Steven Gerrard Consoles Loris Karius After Champions League Final Nightmare

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has issued a message to goalkeeper Loris Karius after the German endured a very disappointing performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Speaking on BT Sport's coverage of the momentous occasion, Gerrard acknowledged that Karius must be prepared for a challenging summer after two individual errors gifted Real Madrid two easy goals.

When asked about Karius's performance, Gerrard said: “It’s tough. No one makes a mistake on purpose.

“Liverpool fans are educated, they are forgiving. They love the players and adore them. These Liverpool fans will back you when times are tough and also when you’re on top of the world as well.

“[But] he’s in for a tough summer.”

Gerrard will have surely seen flashbacks to his unfortunate slip against Chelsea towards the end of the 2014 season, as he allowed Demba Ba to run clear through to score and put a huge dent in his side's title aspirations.

Liverpool started the game on the front foot, pressuring Real Madrid all over the pitch and creating opportunities, but their entire game plan unravelled when a heartbroken Mohamed Salah was forced to leave the game in the first half after suffering a shoulder injury.

It took Real Madrid 51 minutes to take the lead as Karius' nightmare began. A sloppy throw allowed opportunistic Karim Benzema to capitalise and deflect the ball into an empty Liverpool net.

Sadio Mané equalised shortly after, prompting Zinedine Zidane to introduce Gareth Bale to the match. The Welshman continued his incredible run of form with an outstanding overhead kick to give his side the lead again.

If Karius could not be held accountable for Madrid's second goal, their third was entirely the opposite. Substitute Bale fired an optimistic long range effort in Karius's direction, but the German mishandled the ball and palmed the ball into the back of the net, gifting Real Madrid their third consecutive Champions League victory.

A distraught Karius could be seen apologising to the Liverpool fans after the game, and will be hoping that Gerrard's promise of support will be there over the summer.