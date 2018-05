Jurgen Klopp is a man who has endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful thanks to his tactical skills, passion for the club and his unique ability to engage with the fans.

That was made evident in the morning after Liverpool's 1-3 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final when Klopp was filmed having a jolly sing-along with Reds fans - at 6am. Clearly, the German was doing his best to cheer up the fans and the video below proves why he's so loved at Liverpool.