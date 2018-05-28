Arsenal Fans Urge Unai Emery to Sign Fulham Star After Playoff Final Display

Arsenal’s new manager Unai Emery faces a challenging task, as he seeks to crack the puzzle of how to restore the Gunners to their former glory. However, many Arsenal fans have no doubt that young Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon would be an ideal summer signing for their side, after playing a decisive performance in Saturday's playoff final.

The 18-year-old created the Cottagers’ only goal of a tight and fractious Championship playoff showdown, playing a pinpoint through ball to scorer Tom Cairney. It was just the latest of many vital contributions made by the England youth star, who has weighed in with 16 goals and eight assists for his club this season.

Being able to play such a perfectly judged pass in such a high profile clash speaks volumes for the young star’s confidence and maturity.

Here is just a selection of Gunners fans’ responses to Sessegnon’s match-winning display:

Sessegnon is some player let’s try & sign him. #afc — Tony (@Tonyhead68Tony) May 26, 2018

why do i keep thinking of Ryan Sessegnon as a full back, i forget he’s a class attacker — J (@arsenal_truth_) May 26, 2018

If there's one player I'd like to see at Arsenal it's Sessegnon. — Matt Blagg (@Blagginho) May 26, 2018

I don’t even know where he’d fit in but please @Arsenal sign Ryan Sessegnon — Mukulu (@KuuzyB) May 26, 2018

Said it before, Arsenal should sign Ryan Sessegnon. #EFLPlayOffs #AFC — Fabian Månsson (@fabianmansson) May 26, 2018

While several reports have put Sessegnon's potential price tag at north of £30m, that may nevertheless be considerably less expensive than some of the more established stars who could be targeted by Emery this summer. More importantly, he still has plenty of room for improvement and development.

As well as shining for Fulham, the winger has also excelled at youth level for England, scoring three goals – including two against Germany in a 4-1 win – to help England to their first ever European Under 19 Championship triumph in 2017, as well as subsequently being included in the team of the tournament.

He would surely make a welcome addition to an underperforming Arsenal squad. The Gunners have missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the second season in a row, finishing sixth in the Premier League last season and losing all bar one of their away matches in the league in 2018 so far.