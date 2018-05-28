Arsenal Fans Urge Unai Emery to Sign Fulham Star After Playoff Final Display

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Arsenal’s new manager Unai Emery faces a challenging task, as he seeks to crack the puzzle of how to restore the Gunners to their former glory. However, many Arsenal fans have no doubt that young Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon would be an ideal summer signing for their side, after playing a decisive performance in Saturday's playoff final.

The 18-year-old created the Cottagers’ only goal of a tight and fractious Championship playoff showdown, playing a pinpoint through ball to scorer Tom Cairney. It was just the latest of many vital contributions made by the England youth star, who has weighed in with 16 goals and eight assists for his club this season.

Being able to play such a perfectly judged pass in such a high profile clash speaks volumes for the young star’s confidence and maturity.

Here is just a selection of Gunners fans’ responses to Sessegnon’s match-winning display:

While several reports have put Sessegnon's potential price tag at north of £30m, that may nevertheless be considerably less expensive than some of the more established stars who could be targeted by Emery this summer. More importantly, he still has plenty of room for improvement and development.

As well as shining for Fulham, the winger has also excelled at youth level for England, scoring three goals – including two against Germany in a 4-1 win – to help England to their first ever European Under 19 Championship triumph in 2017, as well as subsequently being included in the team of the tournament.

He would surely make a welcome addition to an underperforming Arsenal squad. The Gunners have missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the second season in a row, finishing sixth in the Premier League last season and losing all bar one of their away matches in the league in 2018 so far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)