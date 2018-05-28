Borussia Dortmund Confirm the Signing of German Cup Winner Marius Wolf From Frankfurt

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have officially announced that they have completed the signing of Marius Wolf on a five-year contract from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 23-year-old has secured his move to the Westfalenstadion fresh off the back of winning the DFB-Pokal with the Eagles - a trophy which was last held by Dortmund.

The right winger will be tied down to a contract until 2023 and he is expected to cost the Black and Yellows roughly €5m.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Wolf has had an impressive rise to stardom in recent years, but his biggest step up has come whilst working under Niko Kovač at Frankfurt over the last year and a half.





The 23-year-old left Hannover 96 on a short-term loan deal last January but officials at the Commerzbank-Arena were eager to sign Wolf on a permanent basis - joining Frankfurt for just £450k the following summer.

🤝 BVB verpflichtet Marius #Wolf von @Eintracht Frankfurt!



Der 23-jährige Offensivspieler hat einen Vertrag bis 2023 unterschrieben.



🗯 "Mein Ziel ist es, mit Dortmund in den kommenden Jahren erfolgreich zu sein und möglichst auch den einen oder anderen Titel zu gewinnen." pic.twitter.com/kDsvHZk28z — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 28, 2018

Wolf has featured in an impressive 28 games for the Eagles this season, scoring five goals and claiming nine assists, with their success in the German Cup ensuring their place in the Europa League next season.





But Wolf has upped sticks after just one full season with the club and he is set to be playing Champions League football next season under Lucien Favre at Dortmund.





Former manager Kovač will also be ditching Frankfurt for greener pastures this summer, with the 46-year-old set to take over from Jupp Heynckes at Bayern Munich next season.